About this product
Expect euphoric, uplifting effects through this hard-hitting sativa that captures a loud, floral and spice aroma derived from its high-terpenoid profile.
About this strain
Bear Dance is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by 303 Seeds. A cross between a Humboldt Snowcap mother (Humboldt Snow x Haze) and a Pure Kush x Uzbeki Hashplant father, this strain delivers a truly funky aroma and flavor that is dominated by lemon zest and herbal undertones. Bear Dance has a tendency to significantly stretch over its 9-11 week flowering period, so make sure you’ve got the canopy space.
Bear Dance effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Revolution Cannabis
Armed with an in-house breeding & genetics team.
Rooted in science.
Passionate about plants and people.
Dedicated to delivering enhanced experiences - through premium cannabis products.
Welcome to the Revolution!
