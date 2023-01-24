This one is a chocolate lover's dream! Indulge in all the perks of 100mg Delta 8 THC combined with the taste of rich chocolate brownies. It is a classic combination that will leave you feeling cool and relaxed all day long. Rhino Xtracts always delivers that fresh-baked feeling you crave.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Silverback Hemp Co makes high-quality Hemp-Derived Products. Each Silverback Hemp Co product comes in a strain-specific variety including strains like Day Dream, Delta Kush, White Rhino, Durban Poison, Gorilla Glue, Purple Punch, Island Zkittlez, Pineapple Express, and Platinum Jack
Silverback Hemp Co utilizes some of the best quality materials. Our Terpenes will rock your taste buds and have you coming back for more.