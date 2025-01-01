NEW! AM Tablets are formulated with equal parts THC, CBG, and THCA to help give that morning boost experience! Established out of a desire to improve patient well-being, RISE products provide a robust custom cannabis platform. Each tablet contains 10mg total cannabinoids and natural terpenes. RISE products are also free of sugar, gluten, and nuts.



AM Tablets - 10MG per tablet. 20 tablets/bottle



Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.