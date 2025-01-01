About this product
NEW! AM Tablets are formulated with equal parts THC, CBG, and THCA to help give that morning boost experience! Established out of a desire to improve patient well-being, RISE products provide a robust custom cannabis platform. Each tablet contains 10mg total cannabinoids and natural terpenes. RISE products are also free of sugar, gluten, and nuts.
AM Tablets - 10MG per tablet. 20 tablets/bottle
Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.
About this brand
RISE
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.
License(s)
- MI, US: PR-000069
- MI, US: AU-P-000113
