RISE RSO Tablets - 10mg per tablet. 10 tablets/bottle



RISE RSO tablets are psychoactive and designed to provide a feeling of relaxation and comfort with a slight sense of euphoria.



Health benefits include:

Pain Relief, Sleep Aide, Nausea Reduction, Appetite Stimulation, Calming PTSD



RISE remains focused on making a positive impact in the lives of people through continuous research efforts, the development of innovative medicines, and characterization of disease specific cannabis-based treatment plans. We are committed to being the leader in medicinal cannabis, and are dedicated to shaping the future of the industry by providing clinically relevant alternative wellness options.

