About this product
Full Spectrum- Terpene rich in Flavor
10mg per gummy x 10 per pack= 100mg
Our flavorful gummies are infused with a quality, hybrid, terpene rich full spectrum cannabis oil. This blend of cannabinoids and terpenes may give you a balanced, relaxing effect.
River Driver Cannabis Co bakes our edibles in House!!
About this brand
River Driver Cannabis Co
We are a family-owned, adult-use Maine cannabis company. We specialize in handcrafted, small batch, full spectrum cannabinoid infused confections. Our introductory offerings of Gummies, Sweets (vegan hard candies), Organic Vegan Dark Chocolate and Honey Sticks come in a variety of flavors, doses and strains. Perfectly dosed, perfectly delicious: we specialize in terpene rich, full spectrum cannabis extract, focusing on strain specific batches so you can tailor your experience to your desired effect. This gives our treats an even more beneficial effect, by utilizing the full power of the whole plant. Look for our expanding product line in the future.