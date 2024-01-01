Juice Box .5g PR

by River Driver Cannabis Co
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

One 1/2 gram pre roll of Juice Box.

Cookies and Cream x Purple Sauce. Juice Box is a sativa dominant hybrid. It has a sweet fruity flavor with a high that goes straight to your head.
We hand roll and hand pack each pre roll to ensure a satisfying smoke.

About this strain

Juice Box is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Juice Box - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
About this brand

Logo for the brand River Driver Cannabis Co
River Driver Cannabis Co
We are an adult-use, recreational Maine cannabis company. We specialize in handcrafted, small batch, full spectrum cannabinoid infused confections. Our introductory offerings of Gummies, Sweets (vegan hard candies), Organic Milk Chocolate, Organic Vegan Dark Chocolate and Honey Sticks come in a variety of flavors, doses and strains. Perfectly dosed, perfectly delicious: we specialize in terpene rich, full spectrum cannabis extract, focusing on strain specific batches so you can tailor your experience to your desired effect. This gives our treats an even more beneficial effect, by utilizing the full power of the whole plant. Look for our expanding product line in the future.

License(s)

  • ME, US: AMS571
  • ME, US: AMF1120
  • ME, US: AMS1180
