This is our own in-state strain originally cultivated and cared for near the banks of the oldest national river in the US, Arkansas’ very own Buffalo National River. A heavy indica strain, Ben’s Buffalo is known by locals for its pain relief and healing properties said to come from only being fed water from the Buffalo River. This strain’s true force comes through its effects, which provide complete body relaxation and sleepiness. Ideal for treating insomnia, this strain may not knock you out immediately, but it will definitely quiet the mind and put all major, productive plans on hold.