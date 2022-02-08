About this product
This delicious hybrid strain is a treat to your senses with berry, earthy, and cheesy flavors and aromas. Time seems to slow as a full body relaxation gives way to a carefree, happy vibe that leaves you with an immediate, calming high. Patients report feeling uplifted and aroused. Blackberry Cheesecake may help with stress, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and ADHD. It has also been described as a creeper that may give way to a good night’s rest at the end of the high. The immediate, soothing effects offered by this strain make it ideal for enjoying around a bonfire with friends and family or maybe a dip in the hot springs after a stressful day.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
