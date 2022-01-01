About this product
Crunch Berries is a cross between the famous Blueberry Strain and Triple OG. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence.
Crunch Berries is a well-balanced hybrid making it perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
For more informattion, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/crunch-berries-2/
Crunch Berries is a well-balanced hybrid making it perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
For more informattion, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/crunch-berries-2/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.