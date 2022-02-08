About this product
Exotic Chambers is a very rare mix of Exotic OG and Gas Chambers. If you’re looking for a flavorful and deeply relaxing indica strain you have to try Exotic Chambers. It is one of the most potent cannabis hybrids available. This indica-dominant strain is incredibly powerful with a thought-provoking euphoric head high that ends with a soothing full-body high. A few hits of Exotic Chambers will help clear your mind and relax your body. Thanks to its deeply relaxing effects it can be enjoyed in the evening after a long day hiking or biking the trails.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
