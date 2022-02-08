Exotic Chambers is a very rare mix of Exotic OG and Gas Chambers. If you’re looking for a flavorful and deeply relaxing indica strain you have to try Exotic Chambers. It is one of the most potent cannabis hybrids available. This indica-dominant strain is incredibly powerful with a thought-provoking euphoric head high that ends with a soothing full-body high. A few hits of Exotic Chambers will help clear your mind and relax your body. Thanks to its deeply relaxing effects it can be enjoyed in the evening after a long day hiking or biking the trails.