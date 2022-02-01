Exotic Chambers Budder is a live resin Budder with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). The flavor is enhanced due to the high level of terpenes in this extract making this tasty treat a pure delicacy. It packs a super sour gassy aroma that has a touch of sour citrus and heavy pungency. The flavor is on the lighter side, with an herbal earthy overtone that's accented by sweet lemon and sour diesel. This very rare mix of Exotic OG and Gas Chambers is the perfect choice if you’re looking for a flavorful and deeply relaxing strain. This indica-dominant strain is incredibly powerful with a thought-provoking euphoric head high that ends with a soothing full-body high. A few hits of Exotic Chambers will help clear your mind and relax your body.