Exotic Sauce Sugar is a live resin whole-plant cannabis concentrate that has the consistency of sugar bits dripped into thick honey. The top reported aromas are nutty chocolate underscored by pungent diesel and skunk. The top reported flavors are harsh diesel with notes of fruity citrus on the exhale. Exotic Sauce is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid bred from mother Gorilla Glue #4 and father Green Ribbon BX. The bud offers complex flavors and a versatile high. With an earthy, multi-layered flavor, it’s no wonder that this bud aroma is overwhelming. The Exotic Sauce begins with the onset of a clear-headed euphoria that leaves the user still very much capable of remaining motivated and active. After a few minutes, the user will feel completely relaxed when medicating with The Sauce.