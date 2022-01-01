About this product
Exotic Sauce Sugar is a live resin whole-plant cannabis concentrate that has the consistency of sugar bits dripped into thick honey. The top reported aromas are nutty chocolate underscored by pungent diesel and skunk. The top reported flavors are harsh diesel with notes of fruity citrus on the exhale. Exotic Sauce is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid bred from mother Gorilla Glue #4 and father Green Ribbon BX. The bud offers complex flavors and a versatile high. With an earthy, multi-layered flavor, it’s no wonder that this bud aroma is overwhelming. The Exotic Sauce begins with the onset of a clear-headed euphoria that leaves the user still very much capable of remaining motivated and active. After a few minutes, the user will feel completely relaxed when medicating with The Sauce.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
