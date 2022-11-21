This is cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG. Not for the new patient or faint of lungs, this new strain caters to kush and gas. Make sure you're close to your chair or hammock for this one, you're not going to want to get up!



Our live extracts give you a whole, fresh flower vaping experience, full of natural cannabinoids and terpenes just as they were right at harvest. This is made by freezing freshly harvested cannabis both before and during the extraction process. This technique omits the stages that expose the buds to adverse conditions helping the plant retain its full terpene profile. With live extracts, there isn’t much handling or manipulating of the plant before it’s processed. It hasn’t been cured or dried prior to extraction, in order to preserve the terpenes. It’s said that up to 95 percent of a plant’s terpenes can be lost from harvest through the final curing process. Preserving those terpenes leads to a potent concentrate with high amounts of terpenes, which is what sets live resin apart from the rest of the extractions you see on the market. A resin with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). Budder is one of the marijuana concentrates known for retaining most of the marijuana plants' terpenes.