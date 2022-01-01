GMO Budder is a live resin Budder with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). The flavor is enhanced due to the high level of terpenes in this extract making this tasty treat a pure delicacy. Also known as "GMO Cookies" or "Garlic Cookies", this potent indica dominant strain is a cross of Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. You can expect loud flavors and an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain.