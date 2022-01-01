About this product
Also known as "GMO Cookies" or "Garlic Cookies", this potent indica dominant strain is a cross of Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg.This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. You can expect loud flavors and an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain.
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
