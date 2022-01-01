About this product
Guava is a sativa dominant hybrid that is a phenotype of the delicious Gelato stain. Guava is great for anyone with a sweet tooth, due to its fruity aroma and flavor. Patients report this is a perfect strain to start your day or for use anytime that you need a little extra energy.
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/guava/
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/guava/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.