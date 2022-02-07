About this product
Lee Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the Arkansas River with powerful MK Ultra and a native Chemdawg 91. Piney and sour, patients rave over its fresh taste and its ability to produce euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. Its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers.
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
