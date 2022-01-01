About this product
Our very own blend of our Orange 43 X Ice Cream Man combined is a super rich terpene profile consisting of bright orange and apricot notes finishes with that all too familiar taste of fresh berries and sugar that the Ice Cream Man strain is well known for.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
