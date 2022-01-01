Our Oz Melon combined with our Lemon Drip. It’s positive high can be enjoyed in festive social settings with friends and family, or alone, for accomplishing any variety of tasks. A tropical fruity Sativa with hints of cantaloupe and watermelon aromas while finishing with gassy notes. With a lineage like this, expect OZ Melon Drip to be a fun, uplifting, Energetic high accompanied by a mild head high.