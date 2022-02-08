Race Fuel is a potent hybrid steeped in gassy, earthy genetics. Created from the phenotype of OG Kush x Face Off OG, Race Fuel harnesses the intense diesel fuel aroma with hints of citrus and pine while incorporating deep body effects. Race Fuel’s backbone gives it mid-range potency with flavor to spare. The strain’s effects hit with a rush of heady energy and settle down into a cozy, weighted River Rock smoothness that can help abate anxiety, ADHD, minor pain, and a lack of appetite.