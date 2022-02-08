RVOG is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that is great for patients who need strong pain relief, but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. RVOG is the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness. This is the perfect option for one that loves to hit the trail systems in our state.