About this product
Triangle Kush, also known as Triangle OG Kush, is a very well known strain with origins from Florida. This strain packs on the relaxation and kickstarts creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty and social, making it a great choice for alleviating social anxiety. Whether it's a night relaxing at home, an evening with friends, or your next craft project, Triangle Kush has something for everyone.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
00065