About this product
Wedding Punch is a well balanced hybrid cross of Wedding Cake x Platinum Punch. The terps are tangy with undertones of citrus.
Wedding Punch does pack a powerful punch to help combat pain while also helping to relieve anxiety while melting away stress.
For more information on this strain, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/wedding-punch/
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
