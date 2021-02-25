About this strain
A chemy cultivar from the team at Ethos Genetics, GMO Zkittlez is a cross of GMO Cookies and (Zkittlez x OG Kush). This strain offers an intense heavy high that’s perfect for late night sessions when your bed or a comfy couch is close by. Delicious diesel and candy terps will make their way into your dreams.
GMO Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
65% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
10% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
10% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!