About this product

Rogue Farmer's Gorilla Glue #4 is a heavy sativa the makes you feel "glued" to wherever you are lounging. This relaxing and euphoric flower is a cross between Chem's Sister and Chocolate Diesel. This hefty, resin covered flower has a pungent, earthy pine aroma and has been known to help with stress, pain and depression.



Gorilla Glue #4 came in at 22.15% THC and 2.61% Terpenes! The main Terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene and Myercene.