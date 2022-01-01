About this product
Now you can travel with your favorite Mini Tank protected in a water resistant soft case. This case snuggly fits your Mini Tank in a custom designed insert with your 1/2 gram cartridge still inserted (some 1 gram carts will also fit).
The case comes with a handy zippered pocket to store all of your accessories or vaping needs. In addition, the case is equipped with a durable wrist strap that easily connects to the case making this case very easy to transport and handle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!