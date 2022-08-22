The Rokin Outrider is our first dry herb vape to hit the market! The Outrider is packed full of features to make your vaping experience the best and easiest it can be.



With features like the haptic (vibration) feedback, you’ll know when your heating chamber is ready, no more guessing or watching for a certain light.



The smooth glass mouthpiece ensures that you’ll get the best tasting hit without any plastics to get in the flow path, but also will stay cool to the touch.



The Outrider also feature a full ceramic chamber with convection heating and 4 temperatures settings.