The Pillar’s short and compact design will allow you to bring it around anywhere with you. Its digital screen ensures you know what setting your vape is on and how long that hit lasts with the voltage display and draw timer features.



The 510 threaded Pillar makes vaping easy and simple for every level of user. The button activated battery will be your go to vape for your next adventure!



The Pillar features all the settings you want with your Rokin vape like auto shutoff after 5 mins, preheat, and more! The Pillar also comes packed with a large 400 mAh lithium-ion battery with Powerwave™ Technology by Rokin.

read more