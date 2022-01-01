



The newest Stinger accessory is here, the Stinger stand! This long awaited accessory easily holds your Stinger in the upright position. The easy to use design suctions down to most flat surfaces and comfortably holds your Stinger.



The unique stand design makes sure the hot ceramic tip of Stinger always stays above the surface. The stand is made completely from silicone, so no need to worry about it breaking if it drops. Keep your Stinger safe and make dabbing even easier with the Stinger stand.

