About this product
Roll One offers a wide variety of good quality classics without any of the pretentious cannabis hype, because we know that consuming shouldn’t be a complicated affair. It’s good quality at everyday value.
About this strain
Agathlan effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
85% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Roll One
