Logo for the brand Rolling Farms

Rolling Farms

Amnesia Sugar Wax 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

Amnesia effects

Reported by real people like you
517 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!