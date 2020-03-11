About this strain
Super Jack, also known as "Super Jack Herer" and "Super Silver Jack," is a sativa marijuana strain. Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.
Super Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
71% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
