Pure, potent & balanced, Root & Bloom’s live resin cartridges are extracted at the peak of freshness. They keep it real: no distillate, no botanicals–nothing but whole-plant live resin. The result? All natural, true-to-the-plant tastes, effects, and experiences in convenient cartridges.

100% whole-flower live resin

Hand-filled, no-clog carts

Convenient, on-the-go access

Rich in native cannabinoids & terpenes from Root & Bloom’s flower



Ghost Dawg (OG S1 & Triangle Kush)

TAC: 85.5% / THC: 83.3% / Terps: 4.17%

Indica

.5g



