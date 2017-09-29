About this product
Chem D i-95 x “Chem 87” Feminized Seed
Rootseller SeedsSeeds
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
I-95 is deep hybrid cut bred from Triangle Kush and a Legend OG x Stardawg IX2 hybrid by Money Mike of Top Dawg Genetics. This strain is known to produce dense, light green buds covered in glistening trichomes, and it offers balanced physical and mental effects. I-95's terpene profile is a pungent bouquet of diesel fuel and sour funk that fills the room and excites the palate. This strain is grown by Canna Organix in Washington state.
