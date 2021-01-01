Rosineer Pre-Press Rectangular Mold is designed to help you compact loose herbs / flowers into a neat wafer / puck so that you can press more material in less time. Using the pre-press mold improves efficiency and yield and reduces filter bag blowouts. This mold consists of three parts made of food-grade anodized aluminum. The base and the hollow chamber are held together by magnets to prevent accidental opening of the mold.



Specifications



Puck dimensions: 40 x 100 mm

Press dimensions when assembled, L x H x W: 120 x 40 x 60 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum, food - grade

