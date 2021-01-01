About this product
Rosineer Pre-Press Rectangular Mold is designed to help you compact loose herbs / flowers into a neat wafer / puck so that you can press more material in less time. Using the pre-press mold improves efficiency and yield and reduces filter bag blowouts. This mold consists of three parts made of food-grade anodized aluminum. The base and the hollow chamber are held together by magnets to prevent accidental opening of the mold.
Specifications
Puck dimensions: 40 x 100 mm
Press dimensions when assembled, L x H x W: 120 x 40 x 60 mm
Material: Anodized aluminum, food - grade
Specifications
Puck dimensions: 40 x 100 mm
Press dimensions when assembled, L x H x W: 120 x 40 x 60 mm
Material: Anodized aluminum, food - grade
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.