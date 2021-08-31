About this product
Rosineer Bamboo Pollen Storage / Dry Sift Base Box consists of the lid and the storage chamber with tempered glass catch tray and is held together securely with magnetic pins. The box can be used for storing and working with flower / hash or as a base box for using our sifter frames (sold separately). When used together with sifters, just position your sifter frame on top of the storage chamber, add your flower to the sifter, cover with the lid, shake well to separate the pollen / hash from the larger particles and leaves, and collect the sifted material from the glass catch tray. The box can be used with one, two, or three different mesh size sifters at the same time to create various grade hash. The base box comes with a complimentary collection spoon, sweeper, and card.
Specifications
Dimensions: 4" x 6" / 10 x 15 cm
Frame Material: Bamboo / Glass
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.