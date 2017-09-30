Are you getting bored of the same old sweet and fruity terpenes? Then why not treat your taste buds to something different? Blue Cheese Automatic serves up an unusual terpene profile defined by strong notes of cheese, pepper, and earthiness. Furthermore, you can cram this small plant into cupboards, boxes, and buckets to run a stealthy growing operation. Her THC content of 16% hits the sweet spot for most users; you’ll feel uplifted and focused instead of overly stoned. Blue Cheese Automatic delivers up to 375g/m² indoors and 60–110g/plant outdoors.

