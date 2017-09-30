Blue Cheese Automatic

by Royal Queen Seeds
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Are you getting bored of the same old sweet and fruity terpenes? Then why not treat your taste buds to something different? Blue Cheese Automatic serves up an unusual terpene profile defined by strong notes of cheese, pepper, and earthiness. Furthermore, you can cram this small plant into cupboards, boxes, and buckets to run a stealthy growing operation. Her THC content of 16% hits the sweet spot for most users; you’ll feel uplifted and focused instead of overly stoned. Blue Cheese Automatic delivers up to 375g/m² indoors and 60–110g/plant outdoors.

About this strain

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
