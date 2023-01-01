Bubble Kush Automatic won’t just provide you with excellent yields in a matter of weeks, but she’ll look stunning in the process. This descendant of Bubble Gum, OG Kush, and Critical Automatic produces large colas boasting hues of purple, yellow, orange, and green. Bring these buds to a smoking session and watch smiles emerge on the faces of all attending. Looks aside, she serves up a deeply stoning high fuelled by medium levels of THC and plenty of earthy and fruity terpenes. Get your trimming scissors ready to harvest up to 400g/m² indoors and 170g/plant outdoors within 11 weeks following sprouting.

