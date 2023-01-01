Bubble Kush Automatic won’t just provide you with excellent yields in a matter of weeks, but she’ll look stunning in the process. This descendant of Bubble Gum, OG Kush, and Critical Automatic produces large colas boasting hues of purple, yellow, orange, and green. Bring these buds to a smoking session and watch smiles emerge on the faces of all attending. Looks aside, she serves up a deeply stoning high fuelled by medium levels of THC and plenty of earthy and fruity terpenes. Get your trimming scissors ready to harvest up to 400g/m² indoors and 170g/plant outdoors within 11 weeks following sprouting.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.