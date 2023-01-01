Candy Kush Express is a super fast-flowering Kush strain from Royal Queen Seeds. Bred from Sweet Special and OG Kush, Candy Kush Express is a 60% indica-dominant strain that's harvest-ready after a mere 7 weeks in bloom. True to her Kush heritage, Candy Kush Express grows into compact plants and produces thick, frosty flowers with an exquisite aroma characterised by sweet and fruity overtones. Her effects are very well-balanced, producing a nice sense of relaxation without leaving you glued to the couch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.