Can’t wait for your next Cherry Pie fix? No problem—Cherry Pie Automatic delivers the same mouth-watering terpene profile as the original, but in a fraction of the time. Created by Royal Queen Seeds’ breeders with speed in mind, this hardy auto charges through the entire growing cycle in just 9–10 weeks after seeds sprout. As the progeny of Cherry Pie and Grandaddy Purple Auto, this cultivar lands a largely physically stoning high, but also uplifts the mind and makes users more talkative and giggly. Treat this strain to plenty of light and fertile soil, and she’ll reward you with up to 450g/m² indoors and 175g/plant outdoors.

