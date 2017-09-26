This lovely landrace-derived cultivar will leave you stunned with her lavish terpene profile—she’ll introduce you to the real meaning of sweetness. This indica-dominant hybrid inherited scrumptious flavours from parent strains Grandaddy Purple and Durban Poison. Your taste buds will be overwhelmed (in the best way possible) with flavours of blueberries, cookies, fruit, and vanilla. Soon after, your mind will be treated to a creative and euphoric high that will leave you well and truly elevated. Enjoy harvesting up to 450g/m² indoors and up to 500g/plant from outdoor plants, after just 8–9 weeks of flowering.

