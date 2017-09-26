Cherry Pie

This lovely landrace-derived cultivar will leave you stunned with her lavish terpene profile—she’ll introduce you to the real meaning of sweetness. This indica-dominant hybrid inherited scrumptious flavours from parent strains Grandaddy Purple and Durban Poison. Your taste buds will be overwhelmed (in the best way possible) with flavours of blueberries, cookies, fruit, and vanilla. Soon after, your mind will be treated to a creative and euphoric high that will leave you well and truly elevated. Enjoy harvesting up to 450g/m² indoors and up to 500g/plant from outdoor plants, after just 8–9 weeks of flowering.

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. Leafly reviewers tell us that Cherry Pie’s effects include feeling giggly, happy, and euphoric.

GROW HIGHER!

After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
