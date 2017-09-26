This lovely landrace-derived cultivar will leave you stunned with her lavish terpene profile—she’ll introduce you to the real meaning of sweetness. This indica-dominant hybrid inherited scrumptious flavours from parent strains Grandaddy Purple and Durban Poison. Your taste buds will be overwhelmed (in the best way possible) with flavours of blueberries, cookies, fruit, and vanilla. Soon after, your mind will be treated to a creative and euphoric high that will leave you well and truly elevated. Enjoy harvesting up to 450g/m² indoors and up to 500g/plant from outdoor plants, after just 8–9 weeks of flowering.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. Leafly reviewers tell us that Cherry Pie’s effects include feeling giggly, happy, and euphoric.
