Critical is one of Royal Queen Seeds' most satisfying strains to grow, producing massive yields of up to 600g/m² indoors. The progeny of Afghan and Skunk, Critical stays nice and compact and flowers extremely quickly (ideal for stealth growers or anyone who wants to maximise yield in the shortest time possible). Once you set the buds alight, this strain packs a helluva punch that'll leave you in a deep, relaxing state of bliss for hours to come.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.