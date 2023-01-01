While some cannabis lovers prefer sweet and sugary terpene profiles, others prefer the citrusy and gassy terps that Diesel genetics have to offer. Among all the strains deriving from this renowned lineage, Diesel Automatic provides a yield in the shortest amount of time; you’ll be processing buds in as little as 13 weeks post-germination. Apply some training early, and you can keep this stealthy lady at a height of only 40cm. Prepare to trim, dry, and cure 325–375g/m² from indoor plants and 60–110g/plant from outdoor specimens.

