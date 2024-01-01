Thanks to her soothing high and floral aroma, the original Do-Si-Dos was deemed Leafly's strain of the year in 2021. Now, you can enjoy this legendary variety in autoflowering form thanks to the breeders over at Royal Queen Seeds. By crossing the original Do-Si-Dos with Cookies Auto, they created a fast-growing cultivar with a THC content of 20% and boatloads of sweet and fruity terpenes. Sow these seeds, and you’ll be processing flowers around nine weeks later. Enjoy up to 400g/m² indoors and 100–150g/plant outdoors.

