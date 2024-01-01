Dynamic Diesel produces some of the most stunning buds you’ll ever come across. These deep purple flowers fuel a seriously stoning experience. In some instances, this strain’s anthocyanin levels peak so high that her sugar leaves appear almost black. You have parent strains Sour Diesel and Skywalker OG to thank for this unique aesthetic trait. When it comes to effects, Dynamite Diesel leverages a 22% THC content to land heavy shots to the body and mind; prepare to sink into the couch as creative thoughts wash across your mind. Dynamite Diesel buds are best consumed through a vape, where her flavours of citrus, earth, fruit, pepper, and pine can be experienced in all of their glory. This heavyweight cultivar offers indoor yields of 500–550g/m² and outdoor bounties of 625–675g/plant.
