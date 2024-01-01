Dynamite Diesel

by Royal Queen Seeds
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Dynamic Diesel produces some of the most stunning buds you’ll ever come across. These deep purple flowers fuel a seriously stoning experience. In some instances, this strain’s anthocyanin levels peak so high that her sugar leaves appear almost black. You have parent strains Sour Diesel and Skywalker OG to thank for this unique aesthetic trait. When it comes to effects, Dynamite Diesel leverages a 22% THC content to land heavy shots to the body and mind; prepare to sink into the couch as creative thoughts wash across your mind. Dynamite Diesel buds are best consumed through a vape, where her flavours of citrus, earth, fruit, pepper, and pine can be experienced in all of their glory. This heavyweight cultivar offers indoor yields of 500–550g/m² and outdoor bounties of 625–675g/plant.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Royal Queen Seeds
Royal Queen Seeds
Shop products
GROW HIGHER!

After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.