Love the way CBD makes you feel? Need a sizeable stash as soon as possible? Then Fast Eddy Automatic CBD is a very suitable candidate. This speedy strain darts from seed to harvest in as little as 8 weeks. Plus, her stealthy size (60cm when trained) means you can grow her anywhere with minimal risk of discovery. These dense buds deliver a perfectly balanced quantity of THC and CBD. Expect a relaxing and clear high augmented by tastes of citrus and earthiness. Indoor specimens produce up to 450g/m², whereas outdoor plants churn out 80–130g/plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.