Royal Queen Seeds' HulkBerry Automatic is, you guessed it, a special take on the almighty Bruce Banner #3. Slightly sativa dominant, this strain packs great yields, top-shelf flavours, and a clear, uplifting euphoria into a neat auto seed. HulkBerry Auto goes from seed to harvest in roughly 70 days and grows to modest heights of roughly 100cm. Her long flowers pack a delicious aroma that's spicy and earthy with hints of fresh strawberries. Meanwhile, her effects are uplifting, energising, social, and great for boosting creativity and focus.

