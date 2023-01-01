ICE, otherwise known as Indica Crystal Extreme, will keep you suitably chilled. This indica-dominant powerhouse features a brief flowering time, making her a great candidate for impatient cultivators and those in regions with a short growing season. Overall, these small yet dense buds feature a THC content of 18% and an array of earthy, minty, and peppery terpenes. Expect to harvest up to 450g/m² indoors and 475–525g/plant outdoors.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.