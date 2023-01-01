ICE, otherwise known as Indica Crystal Extreme, will keep you suitably chilled. This indica-dominant powerhouse features a brief flowering time, making her a great candidate for impatient cultivators and those in regions with a short growing season. Overall, these small yet dense buds feature a THC content of 18% and an array of earthy, minty, and peppery terpenes. Expect to harvest up to 450g/m² indoors and 475–525g/plant outdoors.

