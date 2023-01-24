About this product
Northern Light Automatic produces some seriously pretty buds boasting hues of blue and an impressive trichome density. As the progeny of Northern Light and a high-performing ruderalis specimen, this cultivar inherited a clear-headed high and an indica-dominant genetic profile. Her THC content of 14% and arsenal of fruity, piney, and earthy terpenes will help you to zone into any task at hand. Indoors, she peaks at a height of 120cm and produces a rewarding 500–550g/m². Out in the garden, she grows to a taller height of 160cm and produces 170–220g/plant. Get ready to harvest after 10–12 weeks from germination.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.