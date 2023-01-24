Northern Light Automatic produces some seriously pretty buds boasting hues of blue and an impressive trichome density. As the progeny of Northern Light and a high-performing ruderalis specimen, this cultivar inherited a clear-headed high and an indica-dominant genetic profile. Her THC content of 14% and arsenal of fruity, piney, and earthy terpenes will help you to zone into any task at hand. Indoors, she peaks at a height of 120cm and produces a rewarding 500–550g/m². Out in the garden, she grows to a taller height of 160cm and produces 170–220g/plant. Get ready to harvest after 10–12 weeks from germination.