Enjoy a heavyweight yield from NYC Sour D Automatic in just 11–13 weeks after sprouting. This light-footed plant moves as swiftly as a butterfly and will get you as buzzed as a bee. The sativa-dominant hybrid pairs a 21% THC content with energetic terpenes, making her a popular wake-and-bake option to get the day started with a positive mindset. Intensive flavours of citrus, diesel, and lime offer something different from the strain’s sugary-sweet contemporaries. With minimal intervention, she’ll clock in with yields of 450–500g/m² indoors and 140–180g/plant outdoors.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.