Enjoy a heavyweight yield from NYC Sour D Automatic in just 11–13 weeks after sprouting. This light-footed plant moves as swiftly as a butterfly and will get you as buzzed as a bee. The sativa-dominant hybrid pairs a 21% THC content with energetic terpenes, making her a popular wake-and-bake option to get the day started with a positive mindset. Intensive flavours of citrus, diesel, and lime offer something different from the strain’s sugary-sweet contemporaries. With minimal intervention, she’ll clock in with yields of 450–500g/m² indoors and 140–180g/plant outdoors.

